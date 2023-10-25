FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over one month after Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation unveiled revised plans for renovations to Foster Park Golf Course, community members gave feedback on the plans Tuesday during an open house.

Among the revisions included the retention of a trail that officials originally planned to alter to make room for the renovated golf course, which drew the ire of many citizens.

After hearing the criticism and feedback, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation conducted surveys and gathered more feedback to determine what people wanted from the master plan.

Foster Park Golf Course master plan details

“We were so pleased to hear how well [Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation] had responded to the concerns of the neighborhood around Foster Park because Foster Park is one of the flagship parks of our community,” said Julie Donnell, founder of Friends of the Parks of Allen County.

A rendering of the trail snaking along the topside of the golf course

Steve McDaniel, director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, said he believes the revised master plan will satisfy everyone who frequents Foster Park.

“We want to thank our citizens for voicing their concerns or what they’re looking for, and we want to make sure that we’ve got a park that’s ready for everyone,” McDaniel said.

The new golf course will be a par-71 course that adds additional ponds and other new features.

Moving forward, officials plan to start fundraising for the project and obtaining permits and construction plans, but McDaniel anticipates it being three to five years before the master plan is finished.