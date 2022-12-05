FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The public will get a chance to learn more and weigh in on future improvements to a multi-county stretch of U.S. 30 during a meeting Monday evening.

The meeting takes place at 5 p.m. at Sweetwater located at 5501 US 30 West.

The meeting will go over the Indiana Department of Transportation’s effort to streamline the gathering of information related to mobility, safety, economic development, land use, environmental impacts and other factors.

There are two stretches of U.S. 30 being considered by the Planning-Environment Linkage or PEL studies. The U.S. 30 West study area extends from SR 49 (Porter County) to West County Road 700 North (Fulton County) and Beech Road (Marshall County). The U.S. 30 East study area extends from Beech Road (Marshall County) to the Indiana/Ohio state line (Allen County).