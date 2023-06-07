FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A plan to build a new Allen County Jail could result in higher taxes. The Allen County Council will hold a public hearing Wednesday evening to explain a proposed increase to the local income tax.

The proposed jail would be built in the 2900 block of Meyer Road. It would replace the jail currently located on prime real estate in downtown Fort Wayne. The effort to build a new jail is in response to a ruling by a federal judge in March of 2022 that conditions at the jail were inhumane due to overcrowding and deteriorating conditions.

How the new jail will be paid for has yet to be finalized. Bonding for the new jail could amount to between $250 million to $275 million, but that bonding amount could be reduced if the county uses the cash it has on hand. There’s about $50 million in county coffers and according to Allen County officials, county commissioners could tap into about $25 million. On top of that is the income tax hike proposal.

Wednesday’s hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Citizens Square, 200 East Berry Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

After the public hearing, the Allen County Council may take action on the proposed ordinance at the June 15, 2023, or a date to be determined. There is no remonstrance opportunity on any action taken on the proposed ordinance.