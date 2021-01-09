“Proud Boys” leader who stormed U.S. Capitol appears to have Huntington, Ind. roots

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is looking into the past of Nicholas Ochs, who is in federal custody under indictment related to the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Ochs appears to have attended Huntington North High School in Northeast Indiana.

According to WANE’s sister station KHON2, Ochs is the founder of the “Proud Boys” Hawaii chapter. He was one of more than 90 people arrested after breaking into Capitol building.

On Jan. 6, at 4:13 p.m., the photo below was tweeted from the “Dictator of Hawaii Elect Nick Ochs” Twitter account with the caption, “Hello from the Capital lol.”

Hello from the Capital lol pic.twitter.com/H1Axdou708 — Dictator of Hawaii Elect Nick Ochs (@OchsForHawaii) January 6, 2021

According to “Nicholas R. Ochs Arrested for Unlawful Entry into the United States Capitol Building,” released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Hawaii, Ochs has been arrested for violating Title 18, United States Code, Section 1752(a), “Unlawful Entry into Restricted Buildings or Grounds.”

The Huntington City-Township Library provided WANE 15 with pictures from Huntington North’s 2005 High School yearbook. Ochs appeared in the senior class head shots, as well as in photos with the cross country and track teams, in a computer lab, and in a food and nutrition class.

2005 Senior yearbook photo of Nicholas Ochs courtesy of the Huntington City-Township Library.







Recent photos on the “Dictator of Hawaii Elect Nick Ochs” Twitter account appear to be an aged Ochs. On May 4, 2020 the account posted a photo with the caption “Still waiting on that post quarantine haircut.”

Still waiting on that post quarantine haircut. pic.twitter.com/wUy6TX5C01 — Dictator of Hawaii Elect Nick Ochs (@OchsForHawaii) May 4, 2020

The “Proud Boys” are a male-only far-right extremist group of neo-fascists who describe themselves as “western chauvinists.”

On the Urban Conservative’s YouTube Channel video titled “Episode #56 with Nich Ochs,” Ochs said he is a former Marine. This correlates with a 2012 Huntington County Tab article titled, “Nicholas Ochs graduates from Marine boot camp.”

According to KOHN2, Ochs’ first court hearing is set for Monday, Jan. 11, in Honolulu. They also say a federal filing asks for Ochs to be ordered to make an initial appearance in the Washington, D.C. federal district court in the upcoming weeks.