Protesters give mixed opinions on march with city officials, law enforcement amid protests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — People took to the Allen County Courthouse lawn on Thursday for the seventh day in a row to protest the death of George Floyd and support the Black Lives Matter cause, but the protest looked different than the ones the city has seen for the past week as protesters and the city took a step to try and understand each other

Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd continued in Fort Wayne on Thursday with an attempt to bridge the gap between protesters and law enforcement, as a group called Resist Fort Wayne, which has become active in leading the protests, organized a Unity March where the demonstrators and law enforcement walked side-by-side north on Clinton St. to the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.

Protesters were joined by city officials, including Mayor Tom Henry and city council members as well as Allen County Sheriff David Gladiuex, and Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed and his officers.

Reed and Henry gave short speeches and the group prayed together. Reed said it is a step in really bringing the community back together.

“We have to come together, we can’t be separate like this,” said Reed. “We can’t let outside influences tear our city apart. I feel like we’ve been making progress and hopefully, that continues and events like this hopefully will help that.”

As they marched, they had conversations about the racial tensions in the city and across the nation, as well as police reform and training. That discussion, according to Henry, is key in mending relationships in Fort Wayne and moving forward.

“It was actually a real relief to a lot of tension and stress that has been building up for some time,” said Henry. “It does, as they say, take a village to try to reach an end result that we all really want. It’s just a matter of having different interpretations of how to get there.”

Not all over the protesters were on board with the march. A smaller group of people protested the march, calling it a publicity stunt and demanding real change.

“We need real police reform,” said Quinn L’Heureux, who said he has protested for several days. “We need real people who know what they’re talking about discussing these things with the chief of police, with the mayor and with the sheriff deputy. What are they doing? I don’t care about their PR stunt. What I want to know is; what are you doing now? What are you doing for those people (points to jail)? What are you doing for us?”

Some of those who did march also had mixed feelings, but some said they felt that these conversations are what will drive change.

“People are hurting,” said Miles. “People are angry and there’s some people who don’t know how to process that, so even when we were marching there was tension you could feel in the air. It’s always productive when you can understand someone else’s point of view.”

Relando Rencher, also known as Alien Nature, has been one of those voices who has stepped up to lead the protests. He said he has been in conversation with the city and law enforcement in recent days and that it is the most effective way to change policies.

“We’re not to make buddy-buddy with the police, we’re here to make relationships,” said Rencher. “The only way we’re going to get real change implemented is building long-lasting relationships with the people in the offices.”

Rencher said the big things they are pushing for is reform within the law enforcement departments, things like extra training and more emphasis on de-escalation tactics. Both he and Mayor Henry said the talks that have happened the last few days are just the start of more conversation to come between the people who have stepped up as leaders here, as well as with other organizations in our community such as the Ten Point Coalition and Fort Wayne UNITED.

A spokesperson for the city clarified what those steps would be, saying in a statement:

“Next steps and an action plan will be outlined in the coming weeks. We want Fort Wayne to serve as a model for dialogue, engagement, and trust. Today’s unity march was a positive starting point in the healing process and a path forward to needed change. The Mayor’s office, Fort Wayne Police Department, City Council, Fort Wayne UNITED, Ten Point Coalition, faith leaders, protester leadership members, and the entire community for that matter will have a role in how we come together and hold each other accountable to ensure we take actionable steps that are lasting and meaningful. We recognize there is a lot of work ahead. We’re committed to seeing this through.”