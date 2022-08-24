FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Federal prosecutors plan to recommend the minimum sentence for a 22-year-old barber and hair stylist who admitted to dealing in ghost guns, according to U.S. District Court documents.

If his plea agreement is accepted by a federal judge later this month, David Talarico will receive 46 months in prison – just under four years – as part of a plea deal he made with prosecutors where he admitted to counts of trafficking firearms without a license and possessing and transferring a machine gun.

Talarico had been accused of selling an undercover agent a “ghost gun” – which is a gun without a serial number or identification markings and is typically made out of parts that can be bought commercially.

David Talarico

He was also accused of selling agents a Glock handgun and offering “switches” – which is a conversion device that can turn any handgun into a machine gun.

The “switches” Talarico had for sale would allow the Glock he sold the agent to fire 15 rounds in two seconds, he said in court documents.

“I was pretty skeptical, I’m not gonna lie, I thought you were ATF,” he would later tell undercover agents during one meeting this past February in a parking lot, according to court documents.

During this meeting, the undercover agent asked about bulk deals. Talarico told him he could get 15 Glock pistols and could do those kinds of deals, according to court documents. The agent also asked about Talarico’s personal firearm he was carrying.

“Everything’s for sale,” he said.

The agent bought that firearm.

Talarico’s criminal history is limited, prosecutors wrote in court documents recommending the minimal sentence for his crimes.

He has a pending case for driving while suspended and previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of resisting law enforcement. Talarico also worked as a barber at a local shop prior to his arrest, according to documents filed by prosecutors.

“While Talarico doesn’t have an established work history, he has a skill as a barber, and as such has the ability to be a productuve member of the community,” prosecutors wrote. “Talarico appears to be a motivated self-starter and if channeled has the ability to be a productive member of the community.”

Talarico faced up to 57 months – which equals 4 3/4 years – in prison for the charges he pleaded guilty to, court documents said.