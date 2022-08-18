FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of fleeing the scene of a 2021 crash in downtown Fort Wayne which left one dead and another injured is now facing felony charges, according to Allen Superior Court records.

Allen County Prosecutors charged 45-year-old Richard L. Schlatter with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious or moderate bodily injury and driving while suspended in connection to the crash Thursday.

Richard L. Schlatter

Just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2021, a small SUV struck a tree across from the Main Branch of the Allen County Public Library in the 300 block of West Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne Police said at the time. By the time emergency crews arrived, two men were pinned inside the SUV.

One of the men, a passenger identified as 38-year-old Robert Allen Koenig Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The Allen County Coroner did not release Koenig’s identity or his cause of death until almost three months after the crash.

Koenig’s death was due to multiple blunt force injuries and his manner of death was ruled an accident, the coroner said in a statement on April 16, 2021.

In the months after the crash, Schlatter was arrested multiple times for invasion of privacy, public indecency and battery and served some time in Allen County Jail. This past February he was cited for operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

A new warrant for his arrest has been issued.