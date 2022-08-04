WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 41-year-old man arrested after being accused of stabbing a woman nearly 50 times is now facing an attempted murder charge.

Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged Brandon K. Williams with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder along with several other felony counts, including a Level 3 count of aggravated battery.

Williams is accused of stabbing the 24-weeks pregnant woman no less than 48 times one evening this past weekend, according to Allen Superior Court documents. The woman, whose current condition is not known, is carrying Williams’ child, court documents said.

Brandon K. Williams

Fort Wayne Police were called to a city apartment this past Sunday when the woman’s cousin heard her gasping for air over the phone. At about the same time, a neighbor called emergency dispatchers and told them a woman inside the apartment was calling for help.

When officers arrived, they heard the sounds of a woman in distress after announcing their presence and barged into the apartment.

There, officers found the bloodied woman on the floor crying out for help, court documents said. She told them she was going to die and to tell everyone she knew that she loved them, according to court documents.

Her face was swollen to the point of being almost unrecognizable and Williams had a white shirt and camouflage shorts covered in blood. A couch in the apartment was also covered in blood, court documents said.

At the hospital, the woman told detectives that as officers were outside the door, Williams turned to her and whispered, “You’re gonna die this time,” court documents said.

Doctors and medical professionals told detectives the woman suffered no less than 48 stab wounds and multiple fractures throughout her body, according to court documents.

Williams was initially booked into Allen County Jail on preliminary felony counts of aggravated battery, domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation to a pregnant woman, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and intimidation.

He was also given a bond of $92,500, which he had not posted as of Thursday.

Prosecutors have now formally charged him with all those counts along with the attempted murder charge.