WARNING: The following story contains graphic details not meant for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He called her “baby” and “my boo.”

He made the call from Allen County Jail – officials were recording – and he told the girl on the other end of the line he’d be out soon and “it will be us again.” He said he wanted to give her a kiss and that he loved and missed her.

He was 41. She was 15.

When that phone call was made in early June, Jeremy Falk was awaiting a child molesting trial and, while he didn’t know it at the time, he was about a month away from being sentenced to 12 years in prison. Now, he might get more time.

Allen County Prosecutors on Monday charged Falk with a felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of minor.

According to Allen Superior Court documents, Falk is accused of having sex with the girl while she was listed as a runaway from home and he was out on bond awaiting his trial on a child molesting charge.

In that case, filed in 2021, Falk was accused of molesting a girl in 2018 when she was 11. He continued to molest the girl until she reported the abuse in May 2021, according to court documents. He posted $10,000 bond after charges were filed against him that September and remained free while his case wound through the legal system.

That stopped this past June when investigators were told he was spotted at a hotel with the 15-year-old girl.

One woman told police she saw Falk and the girl looking for a pregnancy test in his trailer – they were trying to conceive, she told police in court documents.

Falk was eventually charged with a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and turned himself into authorities on June 8. He was ordered to be locked up until his jury trial concluded, court records said.

A search of his trailer turned up items belonging to the girl, including a journal where she wrote intimate details about her life with Falk, according to court documents. Falk’s mother is also accused of giving the girl a cell phone to make calls to Falk, court documents said.

The girl and Falk talked over the phone several times while he awaited his trial on the child molesting charges. Each time they talked, a voice message alerted them to the fact officials could be recording the calls, court documents said.

Still, they professed their love for each other, according to court documents.

Part of that evidence led to the latest sexual misconduct charge.

A jury convicted Falk of child molesting on June 16, and he was sentenced in early July to 12 years in prison.

Afterward he pleaded guilty to the separate misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but given time served.

Falk plans to appeal his conviction on the child molesting charge.

If convicted of the sexual misconduct with a minor count, he could face between 2 and 12 additional years in prison.