FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday upped the charges against a man accused of shooting a woman in the hand and head last month, costing her a ring finger and requiring her to have brain surgery.

Adrian Collins, 21, now faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery which could land him in prison for 22 to 56 years.

Collins was preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and using a firearm in the commission of a crime in the Sept. 25 shooting, which stemmed from an argument over a woman and her roommate at a McClellan Street home.

According to Allen Superior Court documents, the woman and her roommate began arguing over Collins staying at the home.

Adrian Collins

The woman who ended up being shot said at one point Collins pulled a gun on her and that she smacked it out of his hand, court documents said. Collins then left the home only to return with another man, the woman said in court documents.

Collins and the other man are accused of going to the front of the home. The other man knocked on the door while Collins stood off to the side. When the woman answered, she is accused of pointing a firearm at the man with Collins.

That’s when Collins is accused of firing into the home, court documents said.

One bullet tore the woman’s ring finger above the knuckle off, court documents said, while another hit her in the back of the head. The woman told investigators she needed surgery where doctors removed a portion of her skull to remove the bullet.

Doctors then used mesh to properly reattach the portion of her skull they removed, the woman said in court documents.

Collins was arrested earlier this month and is being held in Allen County Jail.