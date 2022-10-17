FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged with molesting two children younger than 15 over the course of a year, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 52-year-old Charles E. Stoudimire with a Level 1 felony count of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of child molesting.

Stoudimire faces between 22 and 52 years in prison if convicted of both counts.

According to court documents, Stoudimire is accused of molesting the children between October 2021 and February 2022. During interviews with investigators, the children accused Stoudimire of molesting them while they tried to sleep at his home, court documents said.

A warrant for Stoudimire’s arrest has been issued.