GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A southwest Indiana prosecutor has cleared the Jasonville Police Chief in the shooting death of a man who wielded a knife last month.

Jasonville Police Chief Ryan Van Horn shot and killed Stephen Scott Wheeler on April 29, which is not disputed.

Greene County Prosecutor Jarrod D. Holtsclaw ruled, though, that Van Horn was right to shoot Wheeler, who threatened the police chief with the knife after he was called to Wheeler’s house on April 29.

Van Horn was called to a home after people reported that Wheeler was threatening people with a knife, according to a media release from Holtsclaw’s office. Upon arrival, Van Horn parked his vehicle on the street and got out.

Wheeler was on the porch of the home and immediately began threatening Van Horn, according to Holtsclaw’s release. He then began to approach Van Horn aggressively with the knife in hand.

Van Horn told Wheeler to drop the knife 15 times, the prosecutor said. He also backed away from Wheeler. At one point, Wheeler told Van Horn, “I don’t care, shoot me.” He also added that if he had a gun he’d shoot himself, the Holtsclaw’s media release said.

Wheeler is accused of raising the knife and then charging at Van Horn. Van Horn took steps backward and then fired one shot that struck Wheeler from about six feet away, according to Holtsclaw. Van Horn called emergency workers to the scene and began providing assistance to Wheeler.

The incident was recorded on Van Horn’s body cam, and the Indiana State Police investigated the incident.

“Though it is impossible to be certain, the language and actions Wheeler chose that day were consistent with someone who sought suicide by cop,” Holtsclaw wrote in his release. “Eventually, Wheeler charged at Chief Van Horn while armed with the knife and left Chief Van Horn no choice but to shoot him in order to avide being stabbed.”

“Under Indiana law, Chief Van Horn was justified in using deadly force in order to protect himself from serious bodily injury or death,” Hortsclaw wrote.