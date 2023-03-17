FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne police officer who shot and killed an 18-year-old man accused of pulling a gun on a woman last fall will not face any criminal charges.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office ruled Friday that Officer Andrew Fry was justified in using force in the killing of Wyatt Beckler in the 400 block of Poplar Street near Hoagland Avenue on Nov. 2.

“The officer was justified in using force, as he reasonably believed that force was necessary to prevent serious bodily injury or death to himself and/or citizens of this community,” a statement from the prosecutor’s office said.

Police were called to the area at about 1 p.m. that afternoon on a report of a disturbance involving an armed person.

Initial reports were that a man pulled a gun on a woman, police said at the time.

When the first responding officer arrived, he located a man who matched the description given to emergency dispatchers of the man who supposedly brandished the gun. That officer gave verbal commands for the man, later identified as Beckler, to drop the gun but he refused, police said at the time.

Fry then shot Beckler, police said at the time. Other officers stepped in to provide medical aid while emergency crews arrived.

Taken to a hospital in serious condition, Beckler was later downgraded to life-threatening condition and died in the operating room.

An autopsy by the Allen County Coroner found Beckler died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

“The shooting investigation was completed by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Indiana State Police. The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has determined that there is no evidence of criminal liability in this incident,” the prosecutor’s statement Friday said.