COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) A proposed constitutional amendment ensuring the right to hunt and fish in Ohio is another step closer to getting on the ballot for consideration by voters.

The Ohio House of Representatives’ Energy and Natural Resource Committee passed the proposal in a 6-4 vote. It now moves on to the full house for consideration.

“Anti-hunting forces are pushing a radical agenda to ban fishing and hunting as we know it, and today Ohio took another step forward in fighting back,” said T. Roosevelt Action Executive Director Luke Hilgemann. “Hunters and anglers in Ohio want to protect their sporting heritage – this constitutional amendment is the best way to do it. T. Roosevelt Action will continue to advocate for our way of life and protect these cherished outdoor traditions for the next generation.

Proponents hope to get the issue on the November 2024 ballot.