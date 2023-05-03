An artist rendering of the proposed music technology building on the campus of Purdue Fort Wayne.(Courtesy Design Collaborative)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The new Indiana state budget approved by the General Assembly includes $15 million for a planned music technology building on the campus of Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW). Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to sign the budget into law on Friday according to a news release from PFW.

The overall cost of the new building is estimated to be $22 million and with a significant donation from Chuck and Lisa Surack along with the Auer Foundation, that figure is within reach.

“Having those at the Statehouse recognize the positive impact our programs are having in the region and beyond is energizing to our students, faculty, and staff,” said John O’Connell, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Purdue Fort Wayne. “With this new space, we will be able to again double the total number of students in our popular music, music industry, and music technology programs.

The current music technology center is located on the corporate campus of Sweetwater, which was founded by Chuck Surack. The center opened in 2018.

Preliminary plans for the new, 26,000-square-foot music technology building call for site work to begin in 2024 with an opening date projected for fall 2027. Additional funding from private donors is still being sought.



