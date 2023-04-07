INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne expressed disappointment after an effort to legalize marijuana in the state was voted down.

State Representative Justin Moed had added an amendment to Senate Bill 20 which was taken up by the House on Thursday. The bill deals with rules for businesses that sell alcohol and hemp products.

According to the advocacy group Marijuana Moment, Moed’s amendment would have removed language defining hemp as cannabis containing no more than 0.3 percent THC by weight. By doing so, the bill would effectively legalize pot. The amendment failed, prompting GiaQuinta to issue the following statement: