INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — An Indiana state representative from Auburn has issued a proposal to rename a stretch of Interstate 69 in DeKalb County after Master Trooper James R. Bailey, who died March 3 after being hit by a car while deploying stop sticks.

State Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn) said the proposal would rename the stretch of I-69 between County Road 11A and State Road 8 near mile marker 326.

“Master Trooper Bailey was a career public servant who demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication to his role,” Rep. Smaltz said. “Our community lost a member, his department lost a partner with courage and integrity, and his family lost a loving husband and father. Renaming a road in his honor will serve as a reminder of the incredible sacrifice he made to serve and protect.”

Rep. Smaltz issued the proposal during the Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation Tuesday, and the committee is reviewing the proposal, which marks the first step in the renaming process.

If the proposal is approved by the committee, Smaltz said he will file a formal resolution that will go before the Indiana General Assembly during the 2024 legislative session.

The final step if the resolution makes it through the Indiana General Assembly would be for the Indiana Department of Transportation to move forward with renaming the portion of I-69.

Rep. Smaltz represents House District 52, which covers all of DeKalb County and portions of Noble and Steuben counties.