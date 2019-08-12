Promenade Park cleaning up with more programs in the pipeline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After all of the excitement from the weekend, cleanup is underway at Promenade Park. The fences have come down, and tents and barriers are being removed. They hope to reopen Harrison and South Wells streets in the coming days. As for the crowd after the opening weekend, it was busy during the Monday lunch hour, as it now operates as a normal public park with lots to do.

“We have a great playground, we have the kids canal, we have urban swings, we have the bandshell and the lawn,” explains Megan Butler, the Program and Events Manager for Riverfront Fort Wayne,”it’s that’s free and open to the public to use any time, we are open every single day of the year, 6 am to 11 pm.

The initial estimate from park officials is roughly 6,000 people attended the opening Friday night with an additional few thousand on Saturday and Sunday. By all accounts, it was a big hit with the public.

“One thing that has been really cool, and what we saw over the weekend was a wide variety of people that came down from all ages, abilities, ethnicities, using the park, and that’s what we want to see all year round, this park is built for the whole public,” says Chuck Reddinger, the Deputy Director of Recreation for Fort Wayne Parks.

Along with being able to explore the park, there will be boat rides that launch from the park as well as kayak rentals from Fort Wayne Outfitters, that along with the programs planned for later this year will hopefully keep Promenade Park a popular destination.

“We want to try to continue to focus on our themes of arts & culture and recreation & nature,” adds Reddinger, “so our idea is to have, a full slate of recreational programming year-round in this park, in addition to all the other people that can come down and rent it or do other activities in it as well.

You can find a schedule of park programs by clicking on the link: http://riverfrontfw.org/calendar/