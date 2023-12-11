FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A planned data center for Fort Wayne’s Southeast side took another step toward realization at the Fort Wayne Plan Commission meeting.

“We agreed to a real estate option on property that the redevelopment commission has owned for years,” said Jonathan Leist Fort Wayne’s Deputy Director of Redevelopment. “By approving the option today the property owner will have control over that real estate moving forward to implement their plan for the data center.”

Even though it may feel like ‘Project Zodiac’s’ construction is imminent, the city says it’s still months off.

“Closing on the property is not anticipated to occur for months, several things need to happen,” Leist said.

The land the city signed over is part of a plot called the Adam Township Industrial Park, which the Redevelopment Commission acquired years ago to have land ready to offer industrial business opportunities.

Before the data center, the land was infamously destined for an ExUrban recycling plant, a move that received widespread backlash leading to the purchase agreement expiring.

The city not only realizes the potential they saw when acquiring the land by attracting new development, but they’ll also cash in on selling the areas to Project Zodiac’s developer.

“The sale price is $50,000 an acre,” Leist said.

And with a total sale of 239 acres, that puts the total sale price just south of $12 million.