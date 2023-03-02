FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A construction project will soon get underway that will make it easier for traffic to merge from I-69 to I-469 on the north side of Fort Wayne.

The project will extend the right lane coming off I-69 headed towards Maplecrest Road, which will allow for more space to merge. The current merge point is west of the bridge over Clinton Street. After the project is completed the merge point will be east of the bridge.

On or after March 6, crews will begin working on Clinton Street under I-469. Work will be taking place on the shoulders of Clinton Street.

After the work on Clinton Street begins, crews will begin working on I-469 on the Clinton Street bridge to widen it heading east as well as completing a bridge deck overlay. Bridge deck overlays will also take place on the bridges over the St. Joseph River and St. Joe Road.

Work is expected to wrap up for the year by December and begin again in March 2024 to complete construction. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During construction, drivers can expect lower speed limits and changing traffic patterns to accommodate construction.