Program offers free tax preparation while putting millions of dollars back into local community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With tax season in full swing, United Way is offering free tax prepartion services to area residents.

This is offered through its VITA program which stands for “Volunteer Income Tax Assistance” program. VITA offers free tax help to area residents who made $57 thousand or less in 2020.

Tiffany Bailey, the Vice President of Community Impact at United Way, Allen County stated that this program is breaking down barriers that make it difficult for families and individuals to gain financial stability. She added that when individuals in the community are struggling and have to face the decision of paying for tax preparation fees versus a bill, their basic needs will obviously be the top priority.

“This program provides an opportunity for them to file their taxes for free while saving every dollar possible,” shared Bailey.

United Way Allen County’s Chief of Development told WANE 15 that the program not only puts $3.2 million back into the local community but it also saves residents $486 thousand. Due to COVID-19, the VITA will be drop-off only for counties Allen, DeKalb, Noble and Steuben.

Allen County’s location is St. Mary Catholic Church:

Mondays: 1 pm – 7 pm

Tuesday & Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closed February 17 for Ash Wednesday

Closed April 3 for Holy Saturday

DeKalb County Site:

Catholic Charities – Auburn Office

Noble County Site:

Kendallville Public Library

Steuben County Site:

Carnegie Public Library

Appointments can be made by calling

Catholic Charities at 260.925.0917