DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Funeral processions are underway at Garrett High School for Master Trooper James Bailey.

WANE 15 crew are at the high school covering Saturday’s service and procession. Below are photos of the Garrett High School honoring the late Master Trooper, which is where he graduated in 1991.

Local businesses like Kroger Auburn are also remembering Master Trooper James Bailey with signs and balloons outside of the grocery store.

A livestream of the funeral service can be viewed here.

WANE 15 will continue to provide coverage on WANE 15’s Nightcast Saturday evening or throughout the day on wane.com.