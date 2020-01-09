Court docs: Mother of bus stop crash victims battered convicted driver in court

This undated family photo provided by Elgin Ingle shows Alivia Stahl, center, and her twin brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle. (Elgin Ingle via AP)

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) — A Fulton County judge found probable cause in the arrest of a mother charged with battering the woman convicted of killing her children in a 2018 bus stop crash.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Brittany Ingle faces one count of battery against Alyssa Shepherd. The court documents say Ingle lunged at Shepherd moments after she was given four years in prison for the deaths of Alivia Stahl and Mason and Xzavier Ingle.

The document states Ingle struck Shepherd with her hand or elbow, knocking her into a wall, before she was restrained by law enforcement and taken into custody. Shepherd appeared to hit her head on the wall behind her as well, but she was cleared of injuries by a local hospital a short time later.

Ingle appeared in court for an initial hearing Tuesday, but criminal charges had not yet been filed so the hearing did not take place.

The case was referred to a special prosecutor who will determine whether or not to file formal charges against Ingle. There is currently no timetable for when that might happen.

Shepherd was handed 4 years in prison to be followed by home detention and probation in the December 2019 sentencing. This came after a jury found her guilty of three counts of reckless homicide, one count of criminal recklessness, and one count of passing a school bus with the stop arm extended.

Siblings Alivia Stahl and her two brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle died in the crash. A fourth child, Maverik Lowe, suffered critical injuries and has had more than 20 surgeries during his long road to recovery.

The four children were crossing a road in Rochester to get on their bus in October 2018, when Shepherd ignored the the stop arm and flashing lights and plowed into them with her truck.

The crash sparked an increased awareness of school bus stop arm violations across the state. It also led to the creation and passage of the MAX Strong law that enforces stricter punishments for violators.