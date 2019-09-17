Pro-life advocates theorize on why ex-abortion doctor collected 2,000+ fetuses

After more than 2,000 aborted fetuses were found at the Illinois home of a former Indiana doctor, pro-life advocates are demanding justice.

Monday, Allen County Right to Life and Indiana Right to Life held a press conference in front of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s former Fort Wayne clinic at 2210 Inwood Dr.

They were joined by Republican Indiana State Senators Liz Brown of Fort Wayne (District 15) and Dennis Kruse of Allen and Dekalb Counties (District 14), and State Representative Christy Stutzman of Elkhart County (District 49).

The area advocates and politicians called Klopfer “sick” and “a psychopath,” and described his medical practice as “sloppy.”

He was a prolific abortion doctor who did operations in South Bend, Fort Wayne and Gary, Indiana.

When Klopfer died on Sept. 3, authorities found 2,246 medically preserved fetuses in his Illinois home.

“This is absolutely horrific information that the abortionist actually took the bodies of the little boys and girls that died in his hands with him back to his home in Illinois and kept them there,” said Indiana Right to Life Executive Director Cathie Humbarger. “We were all amazed when we heard of his death and we thought that was probably the end of the story. So we’re all horrified to find out that it wasn’t the end of the story.”

Over the years, Klopfer’s clinics were closed and his license suspended for poor practice.

One of the press conference’s speakers, Serena Dykson, said she went to him for an abortion in South Bend when she was 13-years-old and had a terrible experience. She said hearing about the collected fetuses has re-traumatized her.

“I immediately went numb,” she said. “Then I went from numb to sobbing at the thought of my daughter’s body on his property to anger.”

The area advocates and politicians want authorities to investigate Klopfer’s complete medical history, everyone that ever worked with him, and every place he practiced at. They also want all the fetuses identified and released so they can have proper burials.

The speakers don’t know why Klopfer was keeping the fetuses, but put forward two theories. They said he was possibly keeping them as trophies or trying to save money by avoiding the costs of properly disposing of them.

A Fort Wayne producer working on a documentary on the life and career of Klopfer also spoke at the press conference.

Mark Archer’s film, Inwood Drive, is named after the street where he operated his Fort Wayne clinic. He’s producing it with his wife Amber.

Archer said the film will cover Klopfer’s early days in Germany where he survived bombings in World War II. It will also focus on how he lost his clinic’s and abortion license in Indiana.

The couple actually got a sit-down interview with Klopfer in 2018.

They say they were done with their documentary until news of the collected fetuses broke. Now, they’ll have to update their film.

“When we heard about the extent of what had happened, we were shocked but not surprised,” Archer said. “It was more or less what we had expected. We never would have guessed it was going to be as extreme as it turned out to be.”

Inwood Drive is expected to be released early next year.

Both Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana U.S. Representative Jim Banks are calling for federal investigations into Klopfer’s business practices.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said he and Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul have agreed to work together as Hill’s office coordinates an investigation.





