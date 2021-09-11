Primary suspect arrested in connection to East State hit and run

A vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run on Aug. 25, 2021, is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 52-year-old Samuel Eugene Lovellette Friday evening as the primary suspect involved in the fatal hit and run that occurred on August 25 at 1040 East State Blvd.

The police department previously sent out requests for the community’s help in this investigation.

“As a result, we received valuable information from the community,” the police department said today in a press release.

Keilan Melisa Moreira of Fort Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene of the hit and run in August.

Holding back tears, Moreira’s mother Florida explained in an interview how her daughter’s death has shattered their family.

She described Keilan as “her heart, her friend, her everything”. She said the pain of not seeing her come home is unbearable, adding that she knows she will never get her daughter back. Moreira said she would have peace once the person responsible for her daughter’s death is apprehended.