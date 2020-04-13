Prices at the pump expected to continue dropping despite international supply-cut deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A drop in gasoline prices locally is expected to continue in sidestep with the COVID-19 pandemic, despite an international deal to cut oil supply, due to an extreme drop in demand.

“Gasoline demand had been rising up until the shelter-in-place orders issued by various states,” Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy told WANE 15. “We have reached a point in time where gasoline demand is over 50% lower than normal. That’s what’s feeding the decline.”

While demand has been dropping, supply has been relatively consistent during the pandemic. Over the weekend however, OPEC and oil-producing nations reached a deal to cut down on the global supply.

“What’s going on with this production cut is that ultimately, it will probably have little if any effect on gas prices,” De Haan said. “Before people dismiss that, the large reason it’s not going to have much of an impact is because retail prices still have a lot of room to go to catch up due to today’s oil prices.”

On Monday afternoon, gas prices in Fort Wayne ranged from $1.24 to $1.59 per gallon with an average price of $1.43. You can track prices yourself here: https://www.wane.com/gas-gauge/

The pace of decline could slow down but a consistent rise in gas prices isn’t expected until people start going back to work in mass numbers and life starts to return to normal. Even come summer, you may not see prices top $2.00 per gallon.

“You shouldn’t be in any hurry for the time being,” De Haan added. “Even with the deal, there is no impending spike to gas prices. There’s no rush. Prices will remain relatively low for several weeks, if not longer than that. “

GasBuddy’s experts do offer tips if a fill-up is needed: remember the pumps and surfaces are touched often, so use sanitizing wipes and shop around.

“You have a higher likelihood of over-paying when prices are this low because people become desensitized to prices,” De Haan said.

“Supply and demand is out of wack,” according to Petroleum Traders CEO Brian Townsend. “March was an unprecedented month.”

The people at Petroleum Traders specialize in large distribution of fuel. Townsend told WANE 15 the street prices haven’t been reflecting the wholesale prices, and could be even lower.

He too suggested decisions to cut back, like the OPEC deal, usually cause an immediate spike in prices, but that has yet to be seen in this situation.

“The best markets can hope for is stability,” Townsend said.

De Haan agreed, adding that setting a floor on supply could prevent sharp rises in price later.

“Not allowing these low oil prices would mean more consistent affordability at the pump,” De Haan explained.

Some fleets of privately and publicly-owned vehicles are being filled up at higher prices, depending on when contracts have been made with the gas station owners. The price remains at $1.99 per gallon for City of Fort Wayne vehicles in a deal agreed when prices were over the $2.00 mark.

While the price per gallon of gasoline has been dropping significantly along with demand, the case has not been the same for diesel. The trucking and construction industries have been deemed essential and large trucks continue to operate.