FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Records related to a Fort Wayne police officer involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian at a downtown intersection last month indicate previous crashes he had been involved in were “preventable.”

Henry Najdeski died after being struck by a pickup driven by on-duty officer Sgt. Joshua Hartup on April 19 as he walked across Main Street. Hartup struck Najdeski while he was making a left turn from Calhoun onto Main.

WANE 15 previously reported that since being hired in 1999 Hartup had been involved in four other squad car crashes in 2000, 2005, 2007, and 2019.

On Wednesday, WANE 15 received documents with further details of those crashes. In all four instances, the crashes were ruled “preventable” by the Accident Review Board.

As a result of the most recent crash that took place in 2019, Hartup was directed to undergo two hours of mandatory remedial driver’s training in addition to a reprimand.