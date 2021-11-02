‘Pretty traumatic’ crash in Southwest Fort Wayne destroys garage, damages cars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in a Southwest Fort Wayne neighborhood Monday night destroyed a family’s garage and damaged another’s car.

“It was was pretty traumatic,” said Kevin Croy. “I’ve never been so scared in my life and I’ve lived a long time and it’s just like that was a pretty scary event.”

Croy was walking his two dogs around the cul-de-sac of Bridgestone Road around 8:20 p.m. when he saw a black Kia Sedan speeding by him. The sedan then crashed into a Toyota RAV 4, that was sitting in a driveway, according to Croy and other witnesses at the scene.

Witnesses say from the driveway, the Sedan’s driver drove two houses to the right and crashed into a house’s garage door. It then backed up, “spun around,” and slammed into the brick side of the garage, leaving it destroyed.

“It just seemed like he was never going to stop hitting things. He just kept hitting houses and cars and I didn’t know what was going on,” said Croy.

The Sedan eventually came to a stop after crashing into a tree about 40 feet away from the garage.

“He [the driver] got out of the car and he looked intoxicated,” said Croy. “He couldn’t stand. His eyes were glassy. The police said the smell of the car indicated that [he was intoxicated].

However, police have not confirmed to WANE 15 if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Police say the officer’s report has not been reviewed by his supervisor, therefore it is not available yet.

Neighbors said they did not know who the driver of the Sedan was.

Croy took the pictures below of the scene Monday.











WANE 15 will post the information from police once it becomes available.