FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The premiere of a new true crime series tells the story of a Wayne High School student who was murdered in 2002.

The first episode of “Mean Girl Murders” airs March 13 on Investigation Discovery. The story follows the homicide case of 17-year-old Stacy DeGrandchamp, who was stabbed to death by 16-year-old Holly Boisvert on Aug. 15, 2002 during a fight between the two in the yard of a Fort Wayne home.

Years later, Boisvert voluntarily gave police a knife she had that matched the one used to kill Degrandchamp, according to court documents.

“I think I killed my best friend and that’s why you’re here,” Boisvert told police before her arrest. “”If I had just walked away and not turned around to fight, Stacy DeGrandchamp would still be alive.”

Boisvert was arrested in March 2020 in Wisconsin, and was brought back to Allen County where she plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in December 2021 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with five years suspended.

Stacy DeGrandchamp Holly Boisvert

DeGrandchamp would have started her senior year at Wayne High School just a week later.

The show’s premiere, titled “Battle of the Besties”, airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.