FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Prairie Farms kicked off Dairy Month in a big way by partnering with 28 Feeding America network foodbanks across mid-America to donate 85 pallets of milk on World Milk Day. The donation is in honor of the company’s dairy farm families who have provided milk and dairy products to American families for 85 years.

In Fort Wayne, the donation took place at Community Harvest Food Bank on Tillman Road.

Prairie Farms, based in Elletsville, Illinois a dairy cooperative owned and operated by 600+ farm families. It operates a facility on Lima Road in Fort Wayne.