FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than two months after the owners of Powers Hamburgers told WANE 15 they planned to put the restaurant up for sale, the property is now officially available to anyone wanting to buy it.

The price tag? A lump sum of $695,000.

Owners Michael and Gloria Hall told WANE 15 about their plans in October amid false rumors the restaurant would be closing.

Although they said Powers Hamburgers is “still going really strong,” they also said they feel it is time to move on to something different.

“I’m just getting older and it’s just getting harder to do this job. It’s really fast-paced too,” Gloria said in October. “I love my customers [and] that’s why I’m still here, but I’m getting older and having health issues, so I’d rather pass it off to someone younger and keep it going.”

However, the Halls also said they are not in a rush to sell Powers Hamburgers, and they plan to sell it to someone who will respect the restaurant’s history and keep the place as it is.

Powers Hamburgers is being sold through NAI Hanning & Bean.