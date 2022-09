Hayden Sweet (Coldwater Road)

Claudia Johnson (Warsaw)

John O’Rourke (Southwest Fort Wayne)

Claudia Johnson (near Warsaw)

Ulrica Whaley (Fort Wayne)

Ulrica Whaley (Fort Wayne)

Calvin Schmdit ( Fort Wayne)

Cindy Boyles (Near Fort Wayne)





Jim Leitch (Roanoke)

Powerful storms rolled through the area this morning with some storms producing gusty thunderstorm winds of up to 60 mph creating a ‘roll cloud’ . These clouds look like a rolling pin and indicate very strong winds that develop around thunderstorms.