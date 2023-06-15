LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two winning Powerball® tickets purchased in December 2022 are set to expire in June. Players should check to see if they have the winning ticket.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball was purchased at Mr. Fuel #719 located at 2945 Burr St. in Gary for the Dec. 24, 2022, drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, were: 17-37-46-54-67 with the Powerball of 8.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on June 22, 2023, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis. All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

A $150,000 Powerball with Power Play® ticket that matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball was purchased at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville for the Dec. 31, 2022, drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, are: 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11 and Power Play of 3X.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on June 29, 2023, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.



