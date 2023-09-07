FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Someone is quite a bit richer today, but they might not yet know it. The Hoosier Lottery announced Thursday that a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Fort Wayne.

The ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was sold at the Sparky Mart located at 11310 Old Decatur Road. That ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 6, are: 9-14-20-23-63 with the Powerball of 1.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.