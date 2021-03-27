Power outages in the Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some residents are reporting power outages around I-69 and Arcana by E 100 S, Milan Center by Doty and Roberts Road, Countryside by Blackhawk Lane, and by Layafette St.

The estimated times of restoration are as follows:

I-69 and Arcana by E 100 S – no time listed

Milan Center by Doty and Roberts Road – 2 p.m.

Countryside by Blackhawk Lane – 2:30 p.m.

Layafette St. – no time listed

To stay up-to-date, follow this I&M map updated every 15 minutes. In total there have been, 124 reported cases on Saturday.