FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is working to restore power to customers in two areas of Fort Wayne.

According to the I&M outage map, one outage is centered in an area just east of the intersection of Coldwater Road and East Washington Center Road near Bishop Dwenger High School. More than 1600 customers are affected by that outage.

A second outage is centered just west of Crescent Avenue north of State Boulevard. An estimated 1,800 customers are without power in that area.

The estimated time for the restoration of power is 6:30 p.m. No word on what caused the outages.