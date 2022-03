HUNTERTTOWN, Ind. (WANE) A power outage has put more than 1,000 Northeastern REMC customers in northwest Allen County in the dark.

The outage map on the utility’s web site shows the area affected is near Huntertown, west of Lima Road.

The outage was reported at 5:45 a.m. and there’s no indication yet when power might be restored. It’s also unknown what caused the outage.