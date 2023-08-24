Traffic passes through the intersection of Bluffton Road and Engle following a power outage on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) I&M is working to restore power to more than 1,700 customers in the southern part of Fort Wayne.

According to the I&M outage map, the power went out at around 6:30 a.m.

The majority of customers affected are in the Waynedale area, however the outage area also extends east to Paulding and Hessen Cassel and as far south as Ferguson Road.

Estimated restoration of power has been moved up to about 9:30 a.m. for the Waynedale area, however restoration for areas east of there is set for as late as 1:30 p.m.