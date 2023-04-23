FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Residents around Congressional Parkway are experiencing a power outage after a utility pole was damaged Sunday afternoon.

According to Indiana Michigan Power, the outage began around noon, and it impacts about 70 customers in the area. Power is expected to be restored at 6:00 p.m..

A WANE 15 crew at the scene saw one wooden beam down and the snapped pole with hanging wires near a mangled fence at the 800 block of Congressional Parkway.

It has not yet been confirmed how the pole was damaged.