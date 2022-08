FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A power outage has caused Fort Wayne Community Schools to close Bunche Elementary school. A tweet from the district indicated that students already on buses will get off at Towles and parents should pick them up there.

An Indiana Michigan Power map shows just over 850 customers are without power in an area northeast of Hanna and Creighton.

Power is expected to be restored around 9 a.m.