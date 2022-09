FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that Deer Ridge Elementary School will be on an eLearning day.

The move was prompted by what the school district described as ‘inconsistent power.’

The electrical issue was due to an outage affecting Indiana Michigan Power customers in the area near the intersection of Illinois Road and Scott Road. Deer Ridge is located on Scott Road.

It’s not known what caused the outage.