FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After the overnight storm rummaged through Indiana, numerous Indiana Michigan Power, I&M, customers are still without power.
As of 5:30 p.m. in another press release, outages in Northeast Indiana declined.
- Less than 25 in the Fort Wayne area
- Less than 15 in the Avilla/Kendallville area
- Decatur area has been restored
In I&M’s area, there are still less than 1,500 people without service.
As of around 3:30 p.m. there appear to be no outages in the Avilla/Kendallville area and less than 50 in Fort Wayne. The total amount of customer outages is 2,455.
At around 1:30 p.m. the outage map showed about 50% restoration from when this article was published. However, many customers in the Fort Wayne area are still without power.
As of 9:30 a.m. the outages in Northeast Indiana were mostly cleared, except for about …
- 150 in the Fort Wayne area
- 700 in the Avilla/Kendallville area
- Less than 50 in the Decatur area
According to a press release, over 17,000 I&M customers were affected due to trees, limbs and branches blowing into electrical lines. Heavy lightning and rain are also a factor. I&M crews responded to damaged poles and fallen lines.
Outside of Northeast Indiana, there are thousands of outages across I&M’s service area. To see the full outage map click here.
The estimated time of restoration for 90% of customers is approximately 11:00 p.m. tonight according to the release.
WANE 15 will provide updates when they become available.