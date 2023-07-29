FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After the overnight storm rummaged through Indiana, numerous Indiana Michigan Power, I&M, customers are still without power.

As of 5:30 p.m. in another press release, outages in Northeast Indiana declined.

Less than 25 in the Fort Wayne area

Less than 15 in the Avilla/Kendallville area

Decatur area has been restored

In I&M’s area, there are still less than 1,500 people without service.

As of around 3:30 p.m. there appear to be no outages in the Avilla/Kendallville area and less than 50 in Fort Wayne. The total amount of customer outages is 2,455.

At around 1:30 p.m. the outage map showed about 50% restoration from when this article was published. However, many customers in the Fort Wayne area are still without power.

As of 9:30 a.m. the outages in Northeast Indiana were mostly cleared, except for about …

150 in the Fort Wayne area

700 in the Avilla/Kendallville area

Less than 50 in the Decatur area

According to a press release, over 17,000 I&M customers were affected due to trees, limbs and branches blowing into electrical lines. Heavy lightning and rain are also a factor. I&M crews responded to damaged poles and fallen lines.

Outside of Northeast Indiana, there are thousands of outages across I&M’s service area. To see the full outage map click here.

The estimated time of restoration for 90% of customers is approximately 11:00 p.m. tonight according to the release.

WANE 15 will provide updates when they become available.