FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Motorists who travel a stretch of West Jefferson Boulevard in southwest Fort Wayne will be glad to know it will soon be repaved.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department announced Wednesday that West Jefferson between Apple Glen Boulevard and Reckeweg Road will be resurfaced on Thursday, April 27. That stretch, particularly the lanes heading southwest are riddled with potholes.

It’s expected that the work, which includes milling and paving will be completed in one day, weather permitting.