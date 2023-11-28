POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two women face charges following a traffic stop in southern Indiana Monday afternoon where a trooper found a large amount of methamphetamine.

The traffic stop took place on I-64 in Posey County after a trooper clocked a Dodge Charger going 88 mph according to a news release from Indiana State Police. The trooper smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the car when he approached it.

A subsequent search of the car turned up over half an ounce of marijuana and more than ten pounds of methamphetamine.

The driver and passenger were arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail.

Arrested and Charges:

Demertria J. Gray, 33, St. Louis, MO

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony Possession of Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor Driving While Suspended, Class A Misdemeanor

Shawnunique D. Phillips, 34, St. Louis, MO