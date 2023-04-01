ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Friday night’s storms brought powerful wind, rain, and more to the Allen County area. Along with that, it’s possible a tornado touched down.

The WANE 15 weather team’s debris tracker picked up what looks like tornado debris scattered along a northeast-bound path through Harlan. The debris track is outlined with a white “0” in the video above.

We also received viewer photos from the Harlan area that shows damage by the suspected tornado. If confirmed, this would be the first tornado documented in Allen county since August 2016. The National Weather Service said it will investigate whether this damage was caused by a tornado today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.