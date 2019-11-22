Possible stolen vehicle at car lot intentionally set on fire

Firefighters and an arson investigator examine a burnt out car after it caught fire at a used car lot at Hanna Street and Paulding Road on Friday, November 22, 2019. An investigator believes the fire was set intentionally and the car might be stolen.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire officials are investigating a car fire that started early Friday morning at a used car lot.

Firefighters responded to Hanna Street and Paulding Road just before 2 a.m. after someone reported seeing a car on fire there.

When firefighters got there, they found a car sitting in the lot, fully engulfed in flames.

They were able to put the fire out in just a few minutes according to a firefighter at the scene. He also said the car was empty and no one was hurt.

An arson investigator also responded to the incident. After examining the car and the burn patterns on it, he determined the fire was set intentionally.

The investigator also discovered that the car might have been stolen. He confirmed that it did not belong to the people who own the car lot, but police were still working to track down the official owner of the car.

No other vehicles on the lot sustained any significant damage.