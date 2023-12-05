FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side High School went under lockout Tuesday morning following reports of possible shots fired in a nearby neighborhood.

The public information officer for Fort Wayne Community Schools said the lockout was a precaution due to the reports of possible shots fired. The procedure lasted until about 7:45 a.m.

FWPD’s public information officer confirmed the lockout was connected to a report of shots fired that were heard in the 3500 block of South Harrison Street just after 7:15 a.m. The officer said no injuries have been reported.