STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County’s Sheriff’s office arrested a Fremont man early Monday after seizing a large amount of suspected methamphetamine as well as suspect drug paraphernalia and large amounts of cash.

At 5:30 a.m. detectives with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Department searched a residence in rural Jamestown Townships. Upon entrance to the residence, 2 adults and one juvenile were located. A search of the property found large amounts of suspected methamphetamine as well as suspected drug paraphernalia and $70,000 in cash. Along with this some stolen items were located on the property.

Suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and cash were seized in the search.

A second search warrant was executed at 6:30 a.m. on a commercial building in the town of Fremont. This search found more suspected methamphetamine, more drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Amstutz mug shot

The owner of both properties was taken into custody. He was identified as 50-year-old James Edward Amstutz of Fremont, IN. He was arrested on charges of;

2 counts of level 2 felony Dealing Methamphetamine

2 counts of Level 4 felony Dealing Methamphetamine

2 counts of class C misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia

Amstutz is currently being held on a $60,500 bond.

The search warrants came after a weeks-long Sheriff’s Office drug investigation. That investigation is continuing and additional suspects and criminal charges may be sought.