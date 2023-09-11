STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County’s Sheriff’s office arrested a Fremont man early Monday after seizing a large amount of suspected methamphetamine as well as suspect drug paraphernalia and large amounts of cash.
At 5:30 a.m. detectives with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Department searched a residence in rural Jamestown Townships. Upon entrance to the residence, 2 adults and one juvenile were located. A search of the property found large amounts of suspected methamphetamine as well as suspected drug paraphernalia and $70,000 in cash. Along with this some stolen items were located on the property.
A second search warrant was executed at 6:30 a.m. on a commercial building in the town of Fremont. This search found more suspected methamphetamine, more drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.
The owner of both properties was taken into custody. He was identified as 50-year-old James Edward Amstutz of Fremont, IN. He was arrested on charges of;
- 2 counts of level 2 felony Dealing Methamphetamine
- 2 counts of Level 4 felony Dealing Methamphetamine
- 2 counts of class C misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia
Amstutz is currently being held on a $60,500 bond.
The search warrants came after a weeks-long Sheriff’s Office drug investigation. That investigation is continuing and additional suspects and criminal charges may be sought.