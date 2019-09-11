Possible explosion at biochemical supplier Biodyne USA

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities are investigating after a possible explosion at Biodyne USA.

Firefighters responded to a building in the 10000 block of Majic Port Lane, southeast of W. Ferguson and Bluffton Roads, just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. They were called to the area after employees from nearby business, Brown Equipment Company Incorporated, notice debris on their lawn.

Allen County Fire Chief Don Patnoude said Wednesday that a high-pressured water tank inside Biodyne USA exploded, blowing off the roof. A photo taken of the company property shows the roof of the building missing, as well as a crumpled garage door.

No one was inside the building at the time of the explosion, and no one was hurt. The building never caught fire.

According to their website, Biodyne USA is “an environmental biotechnology company focused on harnessing the power of naturally occurring, beneficial microorganisms and other sustainable technologies for use in a variety of agricultural and environmental applications.”