Portillo’s offers look inside new Fort Wayne location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Portillo’s will open its first Fort Wayne eatery later this year.

The fast-casual chain serving up Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches said Tuesday it will open its Glenbrook Square Mall-area location Dec. 5, location just outside the mall near the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Speedway Drive. The 7,800 square foot restaurant will seat for more than 190 guests and feature a seasonal outdoor patio with seating for 48 guests and a double drive-thru and adjacent parking lot.

It will be the 6th location in Indiana and Portillo’s 62nd nationwide.

It was February when the Allen County Plan Commission received an application to development a Portillo’s on the mall lot. The project came within plans to demolish the expansive Sears store and build in its place a new retail building called the Shoppes at Glenbrook where Sears operated for five decades.

Last month, Portillo’s announced it was looking to hire more than 100 people for the restaurant. For more information, or to apply, click here.

Don’t want to wait to try Portillo’s? The chain’s food truck, the Beef Bus, is in Fort Wayne serving up the famous hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches. To learn where the Beef Bus is in Fort Wayne, follow the Bus on Instagram and Twitter.

A Portillo’s staffer prepares a Chicago-style hot dog on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Fort Wayne.

Guests tour the kitchen at the Fort Wayne Portillo’s on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Guests order from the Portillo’s food truck, the Beef Bus, in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.